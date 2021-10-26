Want to make paper soaps? Here's an easy DIY

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 12:45 am

Paper soap DIY is a fun-filled recreational activity and is ideal for hand washing

From helping you travel light to being carry-safe, paper soaps can be used anywhere and everywhere. These one-time-use paper soaps are easily dissolved in water and are easily available in your nearby departmental stores. But did you know you can make your own paper soaps in any shape? This paper soap DIY is a fun-filled recreational activity. Let's see how to go about it.

Paper soap

How to make paper soap with water-soluble paper

Follow these steps to make paper soap with a bar of hard soap: Crush your soap bar and add it to a glass container for heating. Next, fill half of a saucepan with water, put the soap-filled glass container over the saucepan, and stir continuously until the soap melts. Then, remove the glass container and soap from heat and let it cool a bit.

Soap sheets

Let's quickly jump to making soap sheets

Next, take out a clean baking sheet and place a water-soluble paper on it. Make a line with the melted soap on one side of the baking sheet just beside the water-soluble paper. Take a paintbrush, dip it into the soap, and spread it evenly on the paper. Make sure you do everything quickly and do not let the delicate paper rip apart.

Further steps

Time to peel the water-soluble paper from baking sheet

Leave a thin strip on water-soluble paper soap-free to hang it onto a drying line. After you're done covering one side, swiftly flip and cover the other side, too. Now, smoothly peel the soap-coated paper from the baking sheet; let it dry. After it is completely dry, you can cut it into your preferred shape and size and keep it safe in a container.

Benefits

These soaps can be easily fit in your pockets

Additionally, did you know paper soaps can be eco-friendly, too? They can also be used on your face and come from the Japanese culture. These soaps can be easily fit in your pockets and the best way to store them is to keep them dry in metal/plastic cases so they stay fresh and travel-friendly. So, are you excited to make your own paper soaps?