Here's how to prepare your home for the approaching winters

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 07:28 pm

As much as we love winters, we need to prepare our homes to ensure a warm atmosphere

Winter is almost here and we need to protect our places and prepare them to ensure a warm and cozy atmosphere inside. Because remember, as much as you need your home, it needs your touch as well. To prepare it for the approaching cold season, do some repair work wherever necessary. Wondering how to go about it? Here are some helpful tips to follow.

Heater

Test your heaters before it gets too late

Since you are moving from summer to winter, you would not need air conditioners. So cover the appliance. However, ensure your heaters are working. Before it gets too cold, this needs to be done. This will help you prepare in advance for the winters and if your heaters are no more working, quickly get a new one. Make sure your fireplace is ready, too.

Changes

Check your windows and doors, especially the hinges

Winter preparations are always about small yet important changes. For instance, you might not remember but check your windows. We keep them partially open for fresh air and ventilation. But, winters call for a total shutdown. See if there are any gaps left in the hinges of your windows and doors that need to be repaired. This will help you save on heating bills.

Scanning

Scan your roof before winter storms hit your area

Do you feel like you are missing out on something else, too? You probably are! Hit your roof and inspect. You need to scan your roof and check if there are any loose shingles and if you find any, get them repaired immediately, or else you will see them leaking when winter storms hit your area. You may need a handyman to repair these.

Other essentials

Make sure your house has proper ventilation

Lastly, since your home is all closed now, remember it needs ventilation, too. Proper ventilation is essential as it helps you prevent breathing issues and also replaces polluted air inside your home with fresh air outside. Now that your home is all set, get your snuggly blankets, hot chocolate, thermos, and your winter skin care products to enjoy the season at its best.