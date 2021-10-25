Let us celebrate the festival of lights with healthy foods

Gorge on all the healthy foods and sweets this Diwali

What's the first thing that comes to your mind after hearing the word "Diwali"? Must be sweets, right? Well, this festival is all about preparations. After you are finished cleaning your house, it is time to roll up your sleeves and prepare some traditional foods to celebrate happiness and prosperity. But this year, let us discuss a few healthy food items to mark Diwali.

Tandoori platter

How does a tandoori platter meal sound to you?

Say goodbye to fried vadas and welcome their baked versions. Certainly, the combination of curd and baked vadas is healthy. To make it healthier, you can use low-fat curd as the dip. Additionally, to make a complete meal, cook biryani with a lot of vegetables. You can also use vegetables and add garlic, homemade chutneys, and chillies to make a delicious tandoori platter.

Sweets

Don't cut sweets, rather go for their healthy counterparts

Why cut out sweets from your Diwali food list when you have an option to make their healthy counterparts? There are plenty of sweets of such kind that you can enjoy. Like, replace gulab jamuns with shrikhand or rasmalai made up of low-fat milk. Need more sweets? Try making a pumpkin pie with jaggery. And, how about some kheer with cardamom and saffron?

Drinks

Welcome drinks: Mojito, kokum sharbat, and coconut water

If you're planning to throw a Diwali party, you must be worried about starter drinks. This year, go for something like a mojito, kokum sharbat, and coconut water. Not only are these ideal ones to kickstart your Diwali party, but they also have amazing health benefits. Your guests will be pretty happy to drink these up, rather than cold drinks, which bloat one up.

Other details

How to ensure your Diwali is safe and healthy?

While we are looking forward to celebrating the big festival by lighting diyas and candles, it's crucial to ensure a few safety measures: -Keep your candles far away from curtains and electrical wires. -Small children should also be kept away from inflammable things. -Avoid using or keeping hand sanitizers near your candles as they catch fire. Hope you have a happy and safe Diwali!