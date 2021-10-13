Unique gift ideas to brighten this Diwali a bit more

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 06:51 pm

There are several unique gifts to give your loved ones like a Diwali gift hamper, a tea sampler box, or a table lamp with scented candles

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India, one where we gather with all our loved ones to celebrate and hope for a year filled with abundant happiness. It is also about exchanging gifts and many people look forward to gifting something unique to the people they love. If you are also looking for some ideas, keep reading.

Gift hamper

A personalized Diwali gift hamper made with love

If you want to gift something attractive and share your affection, what better than a personalized Diwali gift hamper. You can add plenty of things to this hamper such as handmade diyas, candle holders, a small box of chocolates, nuts, handmade cards with Diwali wishes, and some tasty snacks. This box of goodies with personal touches will surely make anyone feel appreciated.

Food

Instant meals variety pack for your foody friends

While you are with your family to celebrate the festival of lights, you cannot miss out on cheering up your friends. A no-brainer of a gift, a variety pack of instant/ready-to-eat meals is something your foody friends will undoubtedly love. You can find a lot of heat-and-eat curries available where you just need to add rice and your meal is ready to serve.

Tea lovers

Chai sampler box with a cup set for tea lovers

Gift a chai sampler box to all the tea lovers and help them explore new options and flavors with this versatile gift. Now that you are gifting a chai sampler box, why not throw in a set of nice cups, too. For those who take life one cup at a time, a handsome set of cups will instantly rev up their morning routine.

Decor

A beautiful table lamp to celebrate the festival of lights

Gift a table lamp to your loved ones and help them leave the darkness behind. You can also choose a lamp that matches the decor of your loved one's house and can make it look more lively and beautiful. If you want to add something more, pair up the table lamp with a scented candle for a fresh aroma and to brighten everyone's mood.