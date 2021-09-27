Know the difference between perfumes, roll-ons, and deodorant sprays

Roll-ons, deodorant sprays, and perfumes have different properties

All of us love to smell good. And for this, we take the help of different products such as deodorant sprays, roll-ons, perfumes, eau de cologne, and the like. But do we know the difference between them or the nitty-gritty like when to apply or how to apply and things like that? In this piece, we have sketched out the same for you.

Roll-ons are easy to carry and come in small bottles

If you apply deodorants to your underarms, you are making a mistake. Deodorants may cause skin rashes or reaction. Opt for a roll-on instead. Roll-on is best for the underarms and the neck region. Also, it has more water, so unlike deodorant sprays, it does not form white patches on your clothes. Roll-ons are also easy to carry as they come in small sizes.

Deodorant sprays can be applied anywhere, fragrance lasts longer

Deodorant sprays are similar to perfumes, but they contain antiperspirants and deodorant agents. This prevents your body from smelling from sweat. It can be applied anywhere and its fragrance longevity is longer than that of a roll-on. The spray contains little water compared to a roll-on, so its essence also gets dried up quickly. It does not form layers in the underarms or joints.

Perfumes are mainly applied on the clothes and not skin

Perfumes are costly compared to roll-ons and sprays. A bottle of perfume usually contains a mix of around 15-20% of fragrance oil in alcohol (concentrated). Unlike deodorants, perfumes are mainly applied to clothes and not skin. Many of us use perfumes for special occasions and not on a regular basis. It may also be applied to the wrists, back of the ear, and neck.

When to use and how to use them?

Roll-ons and deodorant sprays can be used on a daily basis but it is best to check for skin issues before using them. Perfumes should ideally be used for special occasions and a small quantity of the same is typically sufficient. As for the packaging, perfumes come in designer bottles and we get deodorants in tin bottles, while roll-ons come in small glass bottles.