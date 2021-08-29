#HealthBytes: Impressive health benefits of grapes you should know about

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 08:40 pm

Grapes have been in cultivation for thousands of years and owing to their health benefits, they are a part of traditional medicines worldwide. Grapes are usually available in green, red, and black colors and come in seeded and seedless varieties. What's more, they are not just a low-calorie snack but offer a number of health benefits. Read on to know more.

Antioxidants

Rich in antioxidants that prevent several diseases

Antioxidants are compounds essential to prevent a host of diseases in the body. Antioxidants stop the oxidation of harmful free radicals that damage the cells, leading to premature aging, serious heart diseases, and cancer, among other diseases. Grapes contain over 1,600 beneficial plant compounds, including antioxidants, and they are mostly concentrated in the skin and seeds. Among other varieties, red grapes contain more antioxidants.

Anti-cancer

Contains plant compounds that protects against certain types of cancer

As mentioned before, grapes contain several plant compounds that have anti-cancer properties. Studies prove that one of the compounds, resveratrol, has excellent cancer treatment properties. Test-tube studies also indicate that grape extracts are capable of blocking the growth and spread of human colon cancer cells. In addition, compounds like quercetin, anthocyanins, and catechins present in grapes are known to be effective against cancer.

Infection

Protects against various bacterial and fungal infections

Grapes are rich in vitamin C and thus it contributes to overall immunity in the body. Test-tube studies show that grapes avoid the spread of herpes virus, chickenpox, and yeast infections. Another study proves that grape skin extract protects against the flu virus. In addition, grapes also protect the body against foodborne illnesses, as they prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.

Chronic inflammation

Prevents several diseases by keeping chronic inflammation at bay

Inflammation is the body's natural defense response against an injury or an infection. However, when this inflammation lasts for a long time, it becomes chronic inflammation which is the main cause of several serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases. Resveratrol present in grapes has anti-inflammatory properties and studies show that fresh grapes increase the anti-inflammatory compounds in the blood.