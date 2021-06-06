#HealthBytes: Know the importance of zinc in your diet

Here are the reasons why zinc is important for you

Zinc is a nutrient that is essential for the proper functioning of the human body. However, this nutrient is not produced by the body and it has to be obtained from the food we eat. Whole grains and dairy products are good sources of zinc. Cereals and juices are fortified with it as well. Here's everything about the importance of zinc in your diet.

Healing

Accelerates the healing of wounds and burns

Zinc is crucial for collagen synthesis and inflammatory response that aid in proper healing. Hence, it is commonly used in the treatment of burns and other skin injuries. In a 12-week study conducted on 60 patients who have diabetic foot ulcers, it was seen that participants who were treated with 200mg of zinc every day experienced reductions in ulcer size compared to others.

Immunity

Zinc is essential for a strong immune system

Zinc is necessary to build a healthy immune system and its deficiency can cause a weakened immune response in the body. Zinc supplements are also known to stimulate certain immune cells in our body and decrease oxidative stress. Supporting this case, several studies have concluded that about 80-92mg of zinc every day can reduce the duration of the common cold by up to 33%.

Infections

Reduces the risk of age-related diseases, improves vision

It has been observed that older adults who use zinc supplements experienced an improved response to influenza vaccination and also have a reduced risk of pneumonia. A study also proved that taking 45mg of zinc per day reduced the infection rates in older adults by 66%. It is also believed that a daily intake of 80mg of zinc decreases vision loss as well.

Acne

Topical and oral zinc treatments help in reducing acne

Acne is a problem that affects over 9% of the world's population. Acne is caused due to several reasons, including clogging of pores, obstruction of oil-producing glands, and inflammation. Studies prove that both topical applications of zinc and oral zinc supplements can effectively treat the causes of acne. This can be because people with acne have lower levels of zinc.