#HealthBytes: Yoga asanas to help relieve varicose veins

Jun 06, 2021

Varicose veins or spider veins have a large, swollen, and bruise-like appearance. They are caused by several reasons such as age, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, or hormonal changes and are often painful. Yoga does not have a cure for varicose veins, but there are several asanas and stretches that can help you manage them and reduce the pain to a great extent.

Salamba Sarvangasana

Salamba Sarvangasana or supported shoulder stand

Lie straight on the floor with hands on the side. Now, with your hands supporting the back, swiftly lift your legs and buttocks and balance on your shoulders. Do not strain your neck and head. Let your legs be straight and toes pointed toward the ceiling. Hold the posture for 30 seconds. Now, slowly lower your legs and bring your hands to the floor.

Navasana

Navasana or the boat pose

Sit with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Now, gently lift your feet off the floor. Keep your knees bent at first. Then straighten your legs to a 45-degree angle. Your body will slightly bend back but make sure not to slouch the back. Hold this pose for a few seconds. Bring back your legs to the floor and exhale.

Matsyasana

Matsyasana or the fish pose

Lie on your back. Press into the floor with your palms and lift your chest to arch your back. Your shoulder blades and upper torso should be off the floor and your head should rest on the floor like a backbend. Don't bend your legs. Hold this pose for 30 seconds. Exhale and lift your head. Relax your body, shoulder, upper torso, and head.

Viparita Karani

Viparita Karani or legs up the wall pose

Lie on your back, in front of a wall. Now, raise your legs straight and keep them parallel to the wall. Support the lower back with your hands and lift your buttocks off the floor. Hold this pose for up to 45 seconds. Relax and come back to starting position. Note: You can also do this pose without a wall supporting you.