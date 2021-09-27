Common cold: The different stages, precautions to take, remedies

The common cold has various stages

The common cold infects your nose and throat. With every season change, we witness a spike in such cases. While normally our bodies put up a fight whenever we get infected, you may also opt for home remedies to get relief from common cold symptoms soon. In this article, we help you understand the different stages of the common cold and the precautions.

Stage #1

It all starts with the exposure to virus

The common cold-causing virus enters your body if an infected person is in close proximity to you. For one or two days, you would not show any symptoms and may look absolutely fine. But during this time, the virus is actually spreading its wings inside your body. Experts say that this is the stage where one may not be highly contagious to others.

Stage #2

After two days, infection spreads in upper respiratory organs

After one or two days of virus invasion in your body, you will start showing symptoms. The virus first causes upper respiratory infection (URI) in organs such as the nose, throat, sinuses, and trachea. Sore throat, irritating and running nose, body aches are common symptoms. Once you are at this stage, use a handkerchief to cough or sneeze. Maintain a distance from others.

Stage #3

Sneezing, body aches will be worse, you will feel lazy

While stage two begins with little symptoms, the third stage symptoms are severe. Sneezing and body aches will be worse, while you feel lazy. Both these stages are highly contagious. Experts recommend one should refrain from touching appliances at home and other things that are accessible to the rest of the family members. Also, wash your hands frequently. Consult a doctor if symptoms aggravate.

Stage #4

Recovery period is also contagious if not properly handled

On average, the common cold lasts for seven to 10 days. However, some doctors say that it may extend up to a month if not treated well. Every stage is infectious for others, so it is advisable you stay careful for a few days after the onset of symptoms. Stay hydrated from day one and try using home remedies to get rid of it.