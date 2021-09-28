Where and when should you avoid using your mobile phones?

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 04:13 pm

It is necessary to know where to avoid using mobile phones

Mobile phones have become an eternal part of our lives and no one can really ignore their existence, be it children or adults. But did you know there are a few places where you cannot really use these electronic items? If you are wondering about where that restriction should be followed, this article will give you a comprehensive idea of the same.

Tips #1

Why you should avoid using cell phone in your kitchen

Anyone should avoid talking over the phone in the kitchen, as there remains a chance of an explosion. Experts say that if there is a gas leak in the kitchen and your heated phone comes in contact with the same, it might lead to an explosion. Such incidents have already been reported, so keep this in mind always.

Tips #2

Keep your mobile away from food items or while eating

A study revealed that mobile phones carry more microorganisms than your toilet seats and bathrooms! This is because we take them to every place, wherever we go. It is for this reason that you should never take it to your dinner table or keep it beside your prepared food items. It may also lead to overeating as you remain distracted while scrolling through it.

Tips #3

Do not use mobiles in petrol pumps, while driving

Your mobile phone emits electromagnetic radiation. And, this invisible radiation may lead to sparks near fuel vapor or metal items. You might have seen instances of fire accidents in petrol pumps caused due to mobile phones. So avoid using it in these places. You should not also use a mobile phone while driving. This leads to many fatal mishaps as your concentration is elsewhere.

Tips #4

Other situations you should avoid using your mobile phones

-Never use corded phones during thunderstorms and lightning strikes. -Radiation released from a smartphone might also affect your sleep cycle in the long run, so avoid keeping it beside your bed. -Experts advise not to put the phone in the front pocket of your pant or shirt. The electromagnetic radiation might affect the normal functioning of your heart and may also impact sperm production.