Facebook has announced a major redesign of Pages, that are mainly used by artists, public figures, and brands. As part of the new layout, Facebook has decided to remove the 'Likes' button. Pages will now only show Followers. The redesign is aimed at simplifying Pages for public figures and creators to build community and achieve their business objectives, the social media giant said.

Facebook announced late Wednesday night that the Pages experience has been redesigned to allow users to spot bios, posts, and other important details easily. With the new layout, people will be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts. The Likes button will be removed as Followers "give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base."

Facebook has now brought News Feed to Pages. This would allow users to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers, and engage with fans using Pages. The News Feed would also suggest new connections including public figures, Pages, Groups, and trending content that a Page cares about. Comments from public figures will also be bumped to the top of the comments section.

Further, the company said, "We've added new Page management features—like the ability to more clearly assign and manage admin access permissions based on specific tasks." It added, "For example, you'll now be able to grant varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages. This will also ensure account safety and integrity."

