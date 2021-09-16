A few ways to keep your bathroom sparkly and germ-free

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 06:28 pm

Bathrooms carry tons of germs. You can get rid of them using these simple techniques

We know no one likes cleaning bathrooms, but since it is the most used area in your house, it needs cleaning every week and a thorough scrubbing once a month. Moreover, the danger of germs and bacterial growth is all the more the reason why you should clean the loo. In this article, we suggest some ways to keep your bathroom sparkly and germ-free.

Tip #1

Take a soft cloth, clean washbasin platform, taps, soap stand

If your washbasin, floors, tiles, and commode look clean, it does not mean those are free of germs. Cleaning all of these deeply is essential. For this, take a soft cloth and wipe the washbasin platform, taps, soap stand, etc., once a week. Also, keep the surfaces dry after use to avoid microbial growth. Always use the appropriate liquid and avoid lemon or vinegar.

Tip #2

A few easy hacks to clean your toilet and brush

Pouring a half-cup of vodka in your toilet once a month prevents the formation of rings in the drain hole. Also, disinfect the toilet brush after use as it carries tons of microbes. Also, keep its holder clean. Make an all-purpose spray made of a 1:1 ratio of vinegar and water and use it to remove soap scum from showers, taps, soap stands, etc.

Tip #3

A mix of hydrogen peroxide, water is effective germ killer

For lavatory cleaning, always flush it closing the lid. Remember, toilet cleaners are different from bathroom cleansers. Toilet cleaners are helpful in removing germs. Vinegar is effective to keep the toilet germ-free. A mix of hydrogen peroxide and water is a great solution. Also, infections might spread even from a small crack in the basin, so repair it as soon as you spot it.

More tips

Cleaning is must, but taking precautions is also mandatory

-It is absolutely necessary to wear gloves and a face mask while cleaning the toilet to avoid direct contact with the agents or liquid spillage. -Keep away the soaps, toothbrushes, shampoo bottles, etc. while cleaning your bathroom. -Spray a disinfectant all over after the task. Remember to wipe the exhaust, too. -Place naphthalene balls near drain holes to avoid cockroaches and other insects.