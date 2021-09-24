Want to have a sparkly kitchen? Follow these effective tips

Clean your kitchen to avoid food contamination

Everyone loves to keep their house shiny and tidy, but it could be cumbersome. The kitchen, especially, is a tough nut to crack, and keeping it sparkly clean is pretty difficult. But since it is the place where food gets prepared, it needs to be cleaned thoroughly every other day. If you are wondering how to go about it, here are a few tips.

Start with soaking waterproof items in soap water

Before starting the cleaning, soak waterproof items of the kitchen in soap water to clean. Warm water may be used based on the object. Use a brush (you could use an old paintbrush) to remove the topmost layer of dust/grime that collects in the corners. Do this before wetting the kitchen platform or the objects. Also, remove dust from the upper shelves and chimney.

Vinegar isn't good for granite stone, but excellent for appliances

Vinegar is an excellent cleaning agent. It removes the accumulated dirt and stains like magic. But be cautious, its acidic properties may damage the granite stone that is mostly used as kitchen platforms in houses nowadays. However, a mixture comprising vinegar, water, and baking soda works effectively in removing stains from the microwave and other appliances. You can use this for cleaning taps, too.

Keep cockroaches away by cleaning cupboards, shelves thoroughly

Cockroaches are frequent visitors to our kitchen and they cause various health issues. To get rid of those from your cabinets, clean them thoroughly with an all-purpose liquid followed by a wiping using a dry cloth. Organize cabinets properly using air-tight containers and separate them from openly stored food items. Drop naphthalene balls inside the shelves as their odor will prevent insects from encroaching.

Tips to clean the stove, stained marks, other kitchen components

Glass stoves carry oil stains on the surface and a hand scrubber soaked in warm soapy water is enough to help you in removing them. For a closed kitchen, check for dirt on the wall behind the stove. Use vinegar, salt, and baking soda to remove dirt from wall tiles. A cup of vodka down your sink will kill germs in the drain hole.