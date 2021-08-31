Addicted to tea but want something healthy? Try white tea

White tea is an easy-to-make drink, and the least chemically processed of all the different varieties of tea available in the market. This makes it rich in antioxidants, and hence highly beneficial for our health. Since Indians love to consume tea on a daily basis, white tea is an option for those planning a healthy lifestyle. Here are some of its benefits.

Prevents heart-related conditions

White tea is loaded with some plant-based molecules that act as antioxidants in our body. These molecules are a type of polyphenols called catechins that are good for your heart. Polyphenols help relax blood vessels and reduce blockage that can prevent heart attacks. Regular consumers of white tea have a 21% lower risk of developing heart-related diseases.

Helps in getting rid of excess body fat

White tea is an effective drink when it comes to burning fat. It contains high levels of caffeine and a plant-based compound known as Epigallocatechin gallate, both of which are linked to burning fat. Consumption of white tea on a regular basis ensures that your metabolism stays strong and thus, it may help you lose up to 100 calories a day.

Helps prevent skin from sagging due to aging

Many studies suggest that polyphenols, found in white tea, can suppress several cellular components and enzymes such as elastase that can damage the skin's fiber network. This network helps the skin to stay tight and firm, and also protects it from internal and external aging. White tea helps protect this fiber network and, in turn, ensures that the skin remains healthy and compact.

Great source of minerals, protects teeth from bacteria

White tea possesses some amazing antibacterial properties and is also considered to be a great source of minerals such as fluoride, catechin and tannin. Fluoride prevents cavities by making the teeth more resistant to acid attacks by bacteria. Overall, these minerals can help prevent dental cavities, strengthen the teeth, keep them healthy and fight off bad plaque bacteria.