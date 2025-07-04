Wimbledon 2025: Laura Siegemund knocks out Madison Keys 

Sixth seed Madison Keys has been knocked out of 2025 Wimbledon after losing to Laura Siegemund. The German star claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win in the women's singles third-round clash at Court 2. Notably, Siegemund has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She secured her fifth win the grass-court Slam. Here are the key stats.

Match stats A look at match stats Siegemund won a total of 71 points and 19 winners throughout the match. Keys served the match's only two aces. The former had a win percentage of 70 and 37 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her 13 break points. Notably, Keys had more unforced errors (31) than Siegemund (11). The former registered four double-faults.

Information Siegemund attains this feat At 37 years and 118 days, Siegemund is the oldest woman to defeat a top 10 opponent at Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova in 1994, as per Opta. The latter had defeated Jana Novotna in quarter-finals.

Wimbledon Fourth round at Wimbledon As mentioned, this was the first instance of the experienced Siegemund reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. According to Opta, she is the sixth woman in the Open Era to reach the Round of 16 (singles) at Wimbledon after turning 37. She has joined Billie Jean King, Virginia Wade, Martina Navratilova, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams on this elite list.