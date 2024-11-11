Tennis commentator suspended for mocking Barbora Krejcikova: Details here
Jon Wertheim, a renowned American tennis analyst and commentator, has been indefinitely suspended from the Tennis Channel after his inappropriate remarks about Barbora Krejcikova's appearance. The comments were made during the channel's coverage of the WTA finals. Unaware that he was on air at the time, Wertheim made a joke about Krejcikova's forehead when she and Zheng Qinwen were preparing to play.
Wertheim apologizes for his 'deeply regrettable' comments
After the incident, Wertheim apologized publicly for his comments. He said, "During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some deeply regrettable comments off-air." The commentator went on to explain that he was reacting to a low camera angle during a Zoom rehearsal that made his own forehead look bigger, prompting him to joke about it looking like Krejcikova's.
Krejcikova responds to Wertheim's comments
Krejcikova, the 2024 Wimbledon champion, was disappointed over Wertheim's comments. She said, "As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary." The tennis star also spoke about the need for respect and professionalism in sports media, adding that such incidents take the focus away from athletes' dedication and commitment.
WTA supports Krejcikova, condemns inappropriate comments
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has also lent its support to Krejcikova in the wake of the incident. The association said, "There is no place in sport for inappropriate comments about female athletes." The WTA stressed that respect should be a "standard expectation" for all women across all work environments, not a privilege to be earned.