Coco Gauff has booked her spot in the fourth round (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Coco Gauff reaches fourth round at Wimbledon 2024: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:03 pm Jul 05, 202411:03 pm

What's the story Women's singles number two seed Coco Gauff has booked her spot in the fourth round of the 2024 Wimbledon. Gauff dispatched Sonay Kartal 6-4, 6-0 in straight sets. It was a convincing show from the American youngster. Gauff showed her aggression and intent to floor Kartal. A double break in the second set made things settle quickly. Here are further details.

Numbers

57-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Gauff has raced to a 57-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, her tally reads 11-4. She has reached the 4th round here for the 3rd time. Gauff is 13-2 at Slam events this year. She was ousted in the semis of both Australian Open and Roland Garros. Gauff is 35-10 in 2024 on the WTA Tour. She has won one title.

Information

Here are the match stats

Gauff doled out five aces compared to one from her opponent. However, the youngster committed four double faults with Kartal committing two. Gauff clocked 90% win on the first serve and 56% win on the second. She converted 5/9 break points.

Do you know?

A unique record for Gauff

As per Opta, Gauff is the youngest women's player to make their third fourth round in Wimbledon since former Poland star Agnieszka Radwanska in 2009.

Twitter Post

