Daniil Medvedev beats Eubanks to reach his maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Sports

Daniil Medvedev beats Eubanks to reach his maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Written by Parth Dhall July 12, 2023 | 10:42 pm 2 min read

Russian ace Daniil Medvedev beat Christopher Eubanks to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Wimbledon on July 12. The former survived a two-set defeat after winning the first and went on to win 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 at Court 1. Medvedev has reached the penultimate stage of Wimbledon for the first time. The 2021 US Open winner is eyeing his second major title.

A look at the match stats

Medvedev won a total of 150 points and 52 winners in the match. He struck more aces (28) than that of Eubanks (17). Medvedev had a win percentage of 79 and 63 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 36% of the receiving points. Notably, Eubanks covered a distance of 2,987.9 meters throughout the match.

Medvedev breaks the deadlock

As mentioned, Medvedev has reached the last four at Wimbledon for the first time. In 2021, Hubert Hurkacz handed Medvedev a fourth-round exit in a five-set thriller. The Russian has now reached the quarter-finals at each of the four Grand Slams. The 2021 US Open champions reached the Australian Open finals in 2021 and 2022. He reached the French Open quarter-finals in 2021.

Over 60 Grand Slam wins

Earlier in the tournament, Medvedev won his 60th Grand Slam match. He now has a win-loss record of 64-23 at these events. Medvedev is one of only two players in the top 20 (ATP Rankings) with 60 such wins, the other being Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev has won six of his first seven major quarter-finals

As per Opta, Medvedev has won six of his first seven Grand Slam quarter-finals in the Open Era. Only Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, and Stefanos Tsitsipas have as many wins among players who turned pro this century.

A terrific campaign for Eubanks

Although Eubanks lost the match, he showed tremendous resistance against Medvedev, the third seed at Wimbledon 2023. The former had reached his maiden major quarter-final after knocking out Tsitsipas. As per Opta, Eubanks became the oldest debutant to reach the men's singles quarter-final at Wimbledon. The American attained this feat at 27 years and 66 days. It was his ninth consecutive tour-level win.

Share this timeline