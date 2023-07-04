Sports

Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina comes from behind to enter second round

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 04, 2023 | 08:27 pm 2 min read

Rybakina is looking to defend her Wimbledon title (Image Source: twitter/@wta)

Reigning champion Elena Rybakina was made to work hard as she eventually defeated Shelby Rogers to progress to the second round of 2023 Wimbledon. She came from behind to win the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. This is the consecutive third year that she reached the second round of Wimbledon. Rybakina is looking to defend her title as she also eyes her second major title.

A look at the match stats

Rybakina won a total of 87 points in comparison to her opponent's tally of 62. The youngster smashed 12 aces to Rogers's only two. Rybakina had a win percentage of 93 and 45 on her first and second serves respectively. She won four out of the nine break points on offer as she also won 36 receiving points. Rybakina committed two double faults.

Head-to-head: Rybakina 4-2 Rogers

Rybakina leads Rogers 4-2 in the WTA head-to-head statistic. Interestingly, Rybakina lost her last encounter on a grass court against Rogers before this clash. The American secure that victory at the Libema Open last year. However, Rybakina won their Wimbledon clash in 2021. Before this game, she held a 2-1 lead over Rogers on grass court.

Rybakina can match Serena Williams

Reigning Wimbledon champion Ryabkina is off to a nervy start. She has progressed to the second round and will be looking to be the second woman in the last decade to win consecutive Wimbledon honors. Serena Williams won back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2015 and 2016.

Ryabakina set to face Cornet/Hibino in the second round

The youngster from Kazakhstan will face a tricky second-round clash in Wimbledon 2023. She will take on the winner of the first-round clash between the experienced Alize Cornet and lucky loser Nao Hibino.

