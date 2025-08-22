BCCI invites applications for selection committees: All we know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the positions of national selectors in its Senior Men's, Women's, and Junior Men's Selection Committees. The move comes as part of BCCI's efforts to strengthen its selection process across all formats and age groups. The last date to apply is September 10 at 5:00pm IST. Notably, Ajit Agarkar heads Team India's current Men's Selection Committee.

Men's selection Senior Men's Selection Committee The Senior Men's Selection Committee will pick Team India for all formats, including Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and others as decided by the BCCI. To be eligible for this position, one must have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 First-Class games or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches. The candidate should have retired at least five years ago and not served any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of five years.

Women's selection Women's Selection Committee The Women's Selection Committee will select Team India across formats and age groups. As per the BCCI, the role also involves "vetting coaches and support staff, preparing evaluation reports, and ensuring a strong bench strength." Eligible candidates are those who have played for the Indian women's national team, retired at least five years ago, and haven't served any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of five years.

Junior selection Junior Selection Committee The Junior Cricket Committee will select age-group teams (up to Under-22) for camps, tours, and tournaments. The role also includes "organizing junior tournaments, appointing captains and support staff, and promoting ethical values among youth players." Eligible candidates are former players with at least 25 First-Class matches under their belt who retired at least five years ago and haven't served any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of five years.