Comet last seen 1,400 years ago is approaching Earth

Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) has a lengthy orbital period. Its last visit to our solar system and close approach to Earth was in 629 AD. The next one is due in 3421 AD. Currently located in the constellation Gemini, the comet is some 347 million km away from us and speeding toward the inner solar system where it will reach perihelion or closest point to the Sun on November 8, 2025.

Viewing tips

The comet will be visible to naked eye

Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) will make its closest approach to Earth on October 21. The best viewing conditions would be in areas with minimal light pollution. Astronomers have noted the comet has brightened significantly over the past month, going from magnitude 16.5 to 11 in no time. If it continues this trend, it could reach a brightness of magnitude 4 or even 5 by the time it nears Earth, making it visible to those in darker regions without any equipment.