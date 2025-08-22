We might be wrong about how Jupiter's core was formed

A new study from Durham University has challenged the theory that a massive collision was responsible for the formation of Jupiter 's "dilute" core. The research suggests that this unique structure wasn't created by a single catastrophic event, but rather through the gradual process of how the planet absorbed heavy and light materials during its formation and evolution.

Core composition What is a 'dilute' core? As the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter has always been a subject of scientific curiosity. Unlike earlier assumptions, its core doesn't have a distinct boundary but gradually merges with the outer layers of mostly hydrogen. This unique structure is what scientists call a "dilute core." The formation of this dilute core has puzzled astronomers since NASA's Juno spacecraft first observed it.

Simulation results Simulations show impacts can't create dilute cores The study's authors used advanced supercomputer simulations of planetary impacts to test the giant collision theory. They found that even under extreme conditions, a stable dilute core structure wasn't formed in any of the simulations. Instead, these simulations showed that an impact would quickly re-settle dense rock and ice core material, creating a distinct boundary with outer layers of hydrogen and helium instead of a smooth transition zone.

Publication Impacts shake planets but don't explain interiors The study's findings were published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The lead author, Dr. Thomas Sandnes from Durham University, said their simulations show that such an impact shakes the planet to its core but doesn't explain Jupiter's interior as we see it today. This further debunks the idea that a single dramatic impact created Jupiter's dilute core.