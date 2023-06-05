Sports

French Open 2023: Coco Gauff reaches fourth Grand Slam quarter-final

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 05, 2023, 10:38 pm 2 min read

Guaff claimed a 7-5, 6-2 win after over an hour

American teen sensation Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 French Open after beating Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday. Guaff claimed a 7-5, 6-2 win after over an hour to qualify for her second successive Roland Garros quarter-final. The American has reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the fourth time in her career. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

The women's singles fourth-round clash ran for an hour and 31 minutes. Gauff won a total of 75 points and 22 winners in the match. Schmiedlova struck a solitary ace compared to Gauff's none. The latter won 52% of receiving points and 69% of net points. She recorded seven double faults. She smashed the fastest serve of the match (179 KPH).

Another quarter-final appearance

Gauff has reached the French Open quarter-final for the third straight year. She finished as the runner-up in 2022, losing to Iga Swiatek. In 2021, Gauff became the youngest player to reach a major quarter-final since Nicole Vaidisova (2006 French Open). This is the first Grand Slam where she has recorded 15 wins. Notably, Gauff doesn't have even 10 wins at any other major.

Gauff extends her unbeaten run

As per WTA, Gauff had won her last 36 matches against players outside the Top 50, including three wins at the French Open before this match. She extended that run with another one-sided win over world number 100 Schmiedlova.

Feats attained by Gauff

As per Opta, Gauff has become the first player to secure 15+ women's singles main draw wins at Roland Garros as a teenager since Martina Hingis in 1998. The former is also the youngest player to reach three consecutive quarter-finals at a single Grand Slam (French Open between 2021 and 2023) since Maria Sharapova in Wimbledon between 2004 and 2006.

Who is Gauff's next opponent?

Gauff will next face either world number one Swiatek or Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko. The American star will be gunning for her second semi-final appearance at Grand Slams. It would be her second successive semi-final at Roland Garros.