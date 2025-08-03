IMD issues orange alert for 8 Gujarat districts
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for eight districts in Gujarat. The districts include Mahisagar, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Khera, Sabar Kantha, Dahod, and Panchmahal. The alert warns of moderate rain and thunderstorms, which could lead to waterlogging and traffic congestion. A yellow warning has also been issued for Kachchh, Banaskantha, and Patan, among others, due to expected rainfall and thunderstorms.
Weather forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in northeast, east India
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall to continue over Northeast and adjoining East India for the next seven days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected today over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. In Delhi-NCR, incessant showers have been reported in areas like Vijay Chowk and Connaught Place. The IMD had earlier predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in Bahadurgarh and Manesar.
State impact
Himachal Pradesh reports over 400 blocked roads
In Himachal Pradesh, monsoon rains have disrupted essential services across the state. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported 403 blocked roads and 196 non-functional water supply schemes due to rain-induced damage. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported 179 deaths since the beginning of the monsoon season, with 101 fatalities directly attributed to rain-related incidents like landslides and flash floods.