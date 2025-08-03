IMD issues orange alert for 8 Gujarat districts

Orange alert issued for 8 districts in Gujarat

By Snehil Singh 10:24 am Aug 03, 202510:24 am

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for eight districts in Gujarat. The districts include Mahisagar, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Khera, Sabar Kantha, Dahod, and Panchmahal. The alert warns of moderate rain and thunderstorms, which could lead to waterlogging and traffic congestion. A yellow warning has also been issued for Kachchh, Banaskantha, and Patan, among others, due to expected rainfall and thunderstorms.