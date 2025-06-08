What's the story

Maharashtra and Karnataka have emerged as the top states in India for foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows during the fiscal year 2024-25.

The two states together accounted for a whopping 51% of the total FDI, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Maharashtra led with $19.6 billion, accounting for 31% of India's total FDI during this period.