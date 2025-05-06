How states, UTs are preparing for mock drill on Wednesday
What's the story
Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India will hold a countrywide mock drill on Wednesday.
The exercises are designed to test the country's preparedness for a possible military threat.
They will be conducted in 244 Civil Defence districts, including 100 deemed 'highly sensitive,' like Delhi and Mumbai.
Drills are also being held in areas that host nuclear power plants.
This is the first since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Attack response
Drills prompted by recent terrorist attack
The tension between the two nations spiraled after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, mostly civilians. The Indian government has blamed the Pakistani deep state for the incident.
In the aftermath, PM Narendra Modi reportedly gave a free hand to the armed forces for a military response.
And on Monday night, India's Home Ministry directed all states to carry out security drills.
Drill details
Security drills to simulate enemy air strikes
The exercises will test various civil defense measures, including air raid warning sirens, control rooms, hotlines to the Air Force etc.
States and Union Territories (UTs) have also been asked to train civilians on civil defense aspects and ensure critical services like firefighting are functional.
Drills will simulate situations like blackouts due to enemy air strikes and emergency evacuations.
Some districts have already started the drills in coordination with local authorities, police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Twitter Post
Students in Jammu division are being trained
#WATCH | Students in a school in Jammu division are being trained to respond to any eventuality during a mock drill exercise— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025
MHA has directed countrywide mock drills on May 7 pic.twitter.com/8MA9ixoB4A
State preparations
Air raid sirens sounded in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, Air raid sirens were sounded in preparation for Wednesday's drills. These will also involve crowd control measures to prevent stampedes during an attack.
In Delhi, police have been briefed about civil defense measures and emergency protocols for high-footfall areas like Connaught Place market.
Border districts in Rajasthan and Punjab are also on high alert due to their proximity to Pakistan, while in Jammu, students were trained to respond to any eventuality.
Twitter Post
UP police, local administration rehearse mock drill exercise
#WATCH | UP: Civil Defence, Police and local administration rehearse mock drill exercise in Lucknow's Police Lines, following MHA's order for nationwide mock drills on May 7 pic.twitter.com/ipJHVivYZE— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025
Drill expansion
Security drills planned in Punjab and Odisha
In Punjab, which borders Pakistan, security drills will be held in 20 districts involving civil defense teams and police.
Odisha will also hold exercises at 12 places, including in Puri, a temple town that draws in thousands of devotees during the Rath Yatra festival on June 27.
In the northeastern state of Manipur, authorities have deployed specially designed motorcycles to the firefighting services in the capital, Imphal, to guarantee prompt reaction in the event of an emergency.