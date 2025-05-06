What's the story

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India will hold a countrywide mock drill on Wednesday.

The exercises are designed to test the country's preparedness for a possible military threat.

They will be conducted in 244 Civil Defence districts, including 100 deemed 'highly sensitive,' like Delhi and Mumbai.

Drills are also being held in areas that host nuclear power plants.

This is the first since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.