'She invited herself trouble': Allahabad HC grants rape suspect bail
What's the story
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a woman whom he met at a bar in Hauz Khas, Delhi.
The court remarked that the victim "invited trouble" and was the one partly responsible for the alleged incident.
The man was arrested in December 2024 for the alleged rape.
Verdict
'Doctor did not give any opinion about sexual assault'
In his verdict, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh said, "This court is of the view that even if the allegation of the victim is accepted as true, then it can also be concluded that she herself invited trouble and was also responsible for the same."
"Similar stand has been taken by the victim in her statement. In her medical examination, her hymen was found torn but doctor did not give any opinion about the sexual assault," the court said.
Incident details
Background of the case
The case dates back to September 2024, when the victim, a student of a reputed Noida university, went to a Delhi bar with three friends.
She met some male acquaintances, including the accused, there.
In her police complaint, she alleged that after drinking, he started getting close to her and insisted on dropping her home.
Allegations
Victim's allegations and subsequent police action
The victim alleged that at the accused's insistence, she agreed to accompany him "to rest."
She claimed that he molested her during their journey, and instead of taking her home in Noida, he took her to a relative's flat in Gurgaon and raped her.
Afterwards, she approached the police, and an FIR was registered at a Noida police station.
He was later arrested.
Defense
Accused's defense and court's response
Refuting her claims, the accused, in his bail plea, claimed the victim went with him for rest as she needed support. He denied rape and insisted it was a consensual act.
After listening to both sides, the court said that since the victim is a postgraduate student, she was capable of understanding "the morality and significance of her act" as disclosed by her to the police.
Bail granted
Court grants bail to accused
Taking into account all factors of the case, such as the nature of the offense, evidence, and complicity of the accused, Justice Singh reached the conclusion that "the applicant has made out a fit case for bail."
He subsequently ordered, "Hence, the bail application is hereby allowed."
Senior Advocate Vinay Saran and Advocate Balbir Singh appeared on behalf of the accused in this case.