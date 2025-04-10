'Bulletproof vehicle, SWAT team': Delhi ready for Tahawwur Rana's arrival
What's the story
Delhi is all set to receive Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, on Thursday.
Brought in from the United States, Rana will be taken in a bulletproof car to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters from Palam Airport, India Today reported.
Such high-security arrangements are routine for transporting high-risk individuals like terrorists and gangsters to courts or agency offices.
Security measures
SWAT commandos deployed, Delhi Police on high alert
Security has also been beefed up across various locations in Delhi.
SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commandos have been deployed at the airport, and the Delhi Police Special Cell is on high alert.
Furthermore, the bulletproof vehicle carrying Rana will be escorted by armored vehicles also known as "marksman" vehicles for extra security.
Charges
NIA accuses Rana of aiding 2008 Mumbai attacks
The NIA has alleged Rana facilitated the reconnaissance for the 2008 Mumbai attacks via his immigration consultancy.
The surveillance was reportedly done by Pakistani-American David Coleman Headley, currently in US custody.
On 26 November 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba militants carried out coordinated attacks across 12 sites in Mumbai, killing 166 people.
Ajmal Kasab, one of the attackers, was captured and hanged in 2012.
Interrogation
Specialized team to question Rana upon his arrival
On his return, Rana will be interrogated by a specialized team of NIA officers, two intelligence agency officials, and forensic psychologists with counterterrorism and criminology expertise.
Their main aim is to identify the institutions behind the 26/11 attacks and identify guidance and support that came from across the border.
Custody
High-security cell for Rana during trial
Per India Today sources, Rana will be kept in Arthur Road prison's Barrack No. 12 during his trial — the same high-security wing where Ajmal Kasab was kept during his trial before execution in 2012.
The Mumbai Central Prison, popularly called Arthur Road jail, was constructed in 1925 and covers over three acres.
It currently houses nearly 4,000 inmates.
Facilities
Barrack No. 12: A high-security cell
Barrack No. 12 is a specially designed high-security section of Arthur Road prison, isolated from the rest of the jail.
It was rebuilt and fortified especially for Kasab's security during his trial.
It has plenty of natural light and ventilation, a western-style attached toilet, and even a 40-inch LED television.
The barrack had also housed several high-profile inmates, including actor Sanjay Dutt, Star TV CEO Peter Mukerjea, and PNB scam accused Vipul Ambani.