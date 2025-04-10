What's the story

Delhi is all set to receive Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, on Thursday.

Brought in from the United States, Rana will be taken in a bulletproof car to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters from Palam Airport, India Today reported.

Such high-security arrangements are routine for transporting high-risk individuals like terrorists and gangsters to courts or agency offices.