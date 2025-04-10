Tamil Nadu menstruating student forced to take exam outside classroom
What's the story
A private school in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has come under fire after a Class 8 student was forced to appear for her Science exam outside the classroom when she was on her period.
The incident, which took place at a school in Senguttai, has sparked outrage among parents and villagers.
A video of the incident, in which the girl's mother questions her about what happened, has gone viral on social media.
Administrator's role
Principal's involvement questioned in the incident
In the viral video, the student says it was the principal who asked her to sit outside on her period and give the exam there.
The incident has drawn parallels with a similar case from January this year when an 11th grader was asked to leave for an hour after she asked for a sanitary napkin during an exam in Uttar Pradesh.
Twitter Post
The mother recorded the video
மாதவிடாய் வந்தால் உள்ளே வரக்கூடாது என்று ஒரு பள்ளிக்கூடம் சொல்கிறது என்றால் எவ்வளவு கேவலம்!@EduMinOfIndia @TNDIPRNEWS @Anbil_Mahesh @TNedu @mkstalin @Udhaystalin pic.twitter.com/f5CQMm6NuU— Muzamil (@its_me_muzamil) April 10, 2025
Inquiry initiated
Coimbatore district authorities have launched an investigation
The latest incident has drawn an inquiry from Coimbatore district authorities. Villagers are considering action against the school for its discriminatory practices.
District collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar confirmed rural police in Coimbatore have launched their inquiry into the matter.
The matriculation school's inspector has been asked to furnish a detailed report to district administration, which will determine further action against those involved in this incident.