Newly-married Express pilot (28) suffers heart attack after landing; dies
What's the story
An Air India Express pilot tragically died of cardiac arrest at Delhi airport on Wednesday evening.
The mishap happened just after he successfully operated a flight from Srinagar to Delhi.
He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Per Times Now, the pilot, only 28 years old, had just recently tied the knot.
Incident details
Pilot's medical emergency occurred at airline's dispatch office
Airline insiders said Armaan vomited inside the plane after reaching Delhi from Srinagar.
Although immediate medical help was called, he was declared dead when he was brought to hospital.
An Air India Express spokesperson extended deep condolences for their colleague's loss.
"Our thoughts are with the family during this time of profound grief," the spokesperson said.
They assured all possible assistance is being extended to them and requested respect for privacy and avoidance of unnecessary speculation.
Regulatory changes
DGCA's phased roadmap for pilot rest periods
In February, the DGCA suggested a phased roadmap to implement stricter limits on when and how long pilots can fly in a bid to reduce fatigue among aircrew members.
It proposed increasing pilots' weekly rest from 36 hours to 48 hours from July 1 and phasing in reduced night flying from November 1, reported Hindustan Times.