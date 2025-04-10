What's the story

Air India has put a passenger, who allegedly urinated on a co-flyer seated in the business class, on its no-fly list for a month.

The incident happened on board flight AI-2336 from Delhi to Bangkok on April 9.

Per reports, the victim is Bridgestone India managing director Hiroshi Yoshizane. However, despite the discomfort caused, he hasn't taken any legal action against his co-flyer.