Man urinates on co-passenger; Air India takes 'no-fly list' action
What's the story
Air India has put a passenger, who allegedly urinated on a co-flyer seated in the business class, on its no-fly list for a month.
The incident happened on board flight AI-2336 from Delhi to Bangkok on April 9.
Per reports, the victim is Bridgestone India managing director Hiroshi Yoshizane. However, despite the discomfort caused, he hasn't taken any legal action against his co-flyer.
Airline response
Air India confirms incident, follows standard operating procedures
An Air India spokesperson confirmed the "unruly passenger behavior" on flight AI2336.
The airline said "the crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities."
"In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger in taking up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok," which was, however, refused at the time, they added.
Seat change
Passenger relocated, warned after incident
The unruly passenger, Tushar Masand, who was seated in 2D, urinated on the co-passenger in seat 1D.
When the affected passenger informed the cabin crew about the incident, the crew immediately shifted Masand to 14C and warned him.
An airline official confirmed that "Masand immediately apologized for his behavior," according to the report filed by the crew.
Complaint status
No complaints filed by involved passengers
When the crew asked both passengers involved in the incident, neither of them agreed to file a complaint with the airline.
Yoshizane kept his cool throughout the incident while Masand kept apologizing to him repeatedly.
After landing, he refused to take any further action, saying he didn't want to waste time post-landing.