Passengers share 'last flight' experiences as Vistara-Air India merge
Vistara, the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines joint venture, ceased operations on Monday ahead of its merger with Air India. The merger was initially announced in November 2022. After the merger, Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in the merged Air India entity. Passengers have taken to social media to share their last experiences with Vistara, with many feeling nostalgic and grateful for the airline.
Passengers bid emotional farewell to Vistara on social media
One user praised the airline for always delivering on its brand promise, adding that there was a nostalgic atmosphere during the last flight. The same user also noted that the crew played a popular Bollywood song on landing as part of their farewell.
Air India pilots express discontent over merger terms
However, a section of Air India pilots is unhappy with the merger as there is a difference in retirement ages of the two airlines. While Vistara pilots retire at 60, their Air India counterparts do so at 58. This difference has made some Air India pilots feel disadvantaged. Despite aligning salary structures and working conditions, the issue remains unaddressed by management.
Merger aims to enhance travel experience, says Vistara CEO
Despite these concerns, the merger is part of Tata Group's strategy to consolidate its aviation business after acquiring Air India in January 2022. The goal is to expand fleet and network options for passengers while improving travel experiences. Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan has said that the merger with Air India aims to provide passengers with more options by expanding the fleet and network while enhancing the overall travel experience.