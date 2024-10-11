Summarize Simplifying... In short Nikith Shetty, an employee at Etios Digital Services in Bengaluru, was fired and had a case filed against him after he threatened an acid attack over a woman's attire.

The victim's husband took to social media platform X

Man threatens acid attack for woman's choice of clothes, fired

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:12 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story A Bengaluru-based man, identified as Nikith Shetty, has been sacked from his job and a case has been registered against him for threatening to throw acid on a woman for her choice of clothes. The victim's husband, Shahbaz Ansar, who is a journalist at The Indian Express's vertical InUth, took to social media platform X to report the incident. "This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes," he wrote.

Company's response

Employer takes swift action against Shetty

After social media users revealed Shetty's identity and workplace, his employer Etios Digital Services swung into action. The company announced on Instagram that they had terminated Shetty's employment for five years and filed a case against him. "We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty," the company said in its post.

Company's commitment

Etios Digital Services commits to safe, respectful environment

Etios Digital Services further reiterated its commitment to creating a safe and respectful work environment. The company thanked everyone for their support during this incident and reiterated its stand against any form of harassment or violence. "Our commitment to creating a safe workplace is unwavering, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to uphold this standard," it said in its Instagram post.