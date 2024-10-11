Summarize Simplifying... In short A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai.

The woman, who was returning from Jaipur and Delhi, claimed the man seated behind her touched her inappropriately while she was asleep.

This is not the first such incident on an IndiGo flight, with a similar case reported last year.

The incident occurred on October 9

What's the story A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a female co-passenger on an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Chennai. The accused, identified as 45-year-old Rajesh Sharma, was apprehended upon arrival at Chennai airport on October 9. Sharma is a marble tile layer by profession and hails from Rajasthan but has been living in Chennai for several years now.

The victim was returning home from a trip to Jaipur and Delhi when the alleged incident took place. "The accused, who was seated behind her, is alleged to have touched her inappropriately during the flight," a police officer told NDTV. The woman alleged Sharma touched her inappropriately while she was asleep.

Following the incident, local police helped the victim file a written complaint. A case has been registered under section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is currently underway. IndiGo Airlines is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Notably, this isn't the first time a female passenger has complained of a male co-passenger's misconduct on an IndiGo flight. Last year, a man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman co-passenger on a late-night flight to Guwahati. The accused had allegedly tried to grope her by lifting the armrest when cabin lights were dimmed. An FIR was registered on the woman's allegations in that case.