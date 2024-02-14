Farmers resumed their protest march on Wednesday

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues new traffic advisory

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:46 pm Feb 14, 202412:46 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police has strengthened the security measures in the capital and issued fresh traffic restrictions amid the ongoing farmers' protest. According to reports, authorities have deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, police teams, and Riot Control Vehicles at the borders. Additionally, multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, pickets, and container walls have been placed at Delhi's Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders. Separately, the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services has been extended in seven Haryana districts until Thursday midnight.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The farmers launched their protest on Tuesday after talks between farmer leaders and the Centre remained inconclusive. The protesters are demanding a law that guarantees a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Moreover, they are seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and agricultural loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. They are also demanding the withdrawal of cases against farmers (from 2020-21's protest) and "justice" for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims.

Advisory

Check which routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a new traffic advisory to minimize commuter inconvenience and prevent untoward incidents. Those traveling toward Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, and other areas are advised to use alternative routes such as Najafgarh-Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk, Najafgarh-Daurala Road from Najafgarh, and Najafgarh-Chhawla Road to enter Haryana. The police have also sealed rural roads bordering Haryana to stop protesters from entering Delhi.

Air travel

Airlines issue travel advisories for flyers

As farmers resumed their march on Wednesday, massive traffic snarls were witnessed at the Ghazipur border amid security restrictions. Highlighting the slow traffic movement in various parts of the National Capital Region, several airlines issued advisories to fliers. "Expect extended travel times due to traffic congestion...in Delhi/NCR. Travelers heading to #DelhiAirport are advised to keep extra time for their journey," IndiGo Airlines posted on X. Vistara also advised travelers to allocate extra time for their journey.

Internet ban

Internet suspension extended in 7 Haryana districts

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS, and all dongle services in seven districts until February 15 at midnight. The seven districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Reports said, the decision was taken owing to the ongoing agitation between the farmers and the police. The order, however, exempts individual SMS, voice calls, banking SMS, and internet services provided by broadband and corporate and household lease lines.

