Nuh violence: Hindu mahapanchayat today to discuss VHP march 'resumption'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 13, 2023 | 02:16 pm 3 min read

Hindu outfit's meet after Haryana violence gets a go-ahead

A Hindu mahapanchayat is being held in the Palwal district of Haryana on Sunday to discuss resuming the "Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra," which was disrupted due to stone-pelting and violent clashes in Nuh on July 31. Notably, the mahapanchayat was initially planned to be held in Nuh but was shifted to Palwal after the committee was denied permission, said reports.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, communal clashes rocked Nuh and nearby regions in Haryana after a Muslim mob allegedly threw stones at the aforementioned religious procession organized by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). As many as six individuals died, and over 200 others suffered injuries, with violence spreading to neighboring areas like Gurugram and some parts of Delhi, too.

Plans to resume march from Nuh on August 28

Notably, VHP and Bajrang Dal members were also reportedly taking part in the mahapanchayat organized by Sarv Hindu Samaj, a community group, on Sunday. According to the news outlet NDTV, a poster of the event read, "The yatra is being organized to boost the confidence of Hindus." Furthermore, the group also plans to resume the march from Nuh's Nalhar village on August 28.

Here's what VHP division minister said

Speaking to PTI on Friday, VHP Division Minister Devender Singh revealed that the Hindu groups had made the decision to complete the march later this month. "All the Hindu groups decided to complete the yatra on August 28, which was attacked on July 31 in Nuh," said Singh. "Hope that the yatra will be completed with admiration and enthusiasm," the VHP leader added.

Palwal SP reveals conditions for today's Hindu mahapanchayat

As per Palwal Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokendra Singh, permission was granted to hold the mahapanchayat on Sunday under several conditions. "No one will deliver hate speeches. A case will be immediately registered if someone does. No one will bring weapons, sticks, batons, or any flammable object," SP Singh was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Security ramped up in Palwal ahead of meeting

The Palwal SP also revealed that a total of only 500 people are allowed to attend Sunday's mahapanchayat, and it should be concluded by 2:00pm. Furthermore, Singh said that security arrangements had been ramped up in the area ahead of the meeting over anticipation that the gathering might add to the ongoing tensions in the region.

Internet ban to continue in Nuh till Sunday

On the other hand, the government of Haryana on Friday announced the decision to extend the ongoing suspension of SMS services and mobile internet in the Nuh district until Sunday. As per the news agency ANI, the order passed by the Haryana home secretary clarified that the condition in the district was still "critical and tense."

