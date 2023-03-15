India

Traffic snarls on Delhi-Gurugram route in NH-48 diversion trial

Mar 15, 2023

Delhi Traffic Police would soon shut a 500-meter stretch on NH-48

The Delhi-Gurugram road witnessed massive traffic congestion during peak hours on Tuesday after the Delhi Traffic Police closed a stretch on National Highway-48 (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokri for a trial, reported PTI. Notably, the police on Monday issued an advisory saying both carriageways would soon be closed for 90 days and the vehicles would be redirected to slip roads.

NHAI to construct 2 underpasses and a flyover

According to the advisory, "The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing the Dwarka Expressway... which will start from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on NH-48." This will facilitate the construction of two underpasses and a flyover, it added. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the police received several calls on its helpline about heavy traffic in the area, per PTI.