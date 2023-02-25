Politics

Delhi MCD House: AAP, BJP councilors fight over 1 vote

Feb 25, 2023

Yet another brawl erupted between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House as the Standing Committee elections were once again disrupted while the counting of votes was underway on Friday. Reportedly, the fight erupted after newly-elected Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote in the election of six members to the committee invalid.

Why does this story matter?

The mayor of Delhi was elected on Wednesday after a two-month delay due to a stalemate between the AAP and the BJP. However, amid chaotic scenes at the MCD House, the Standing Committee, a key panel with executive powers, could not be elected so far. The committee is crucial as it can grant financial approval to projects, appoint sub-committees, hold discussions, and finalize policies.

Fight broke out after Oberoi declared 1 vote invalid

Polling for the committee members reportedly began at 11:30 am on Friday, with 242 of the 250 councilors voting. The counting began at 2:30 pm but was halted at 4:30 pm as protests erupted when Oberoi declared one vote invalid. Following the invalidation of one vote, the BJP interrupted the counting, prompting members of the AAP and the BJP to fight each other physically.

Oberoi on why result was declared invalid

"One side is ready for recounting, while the other side is not. That is why I'm not recounting. The result is being declared without the invalid vote," said Oberoi on Friday. The BJP claimed that the invalid vote would make the AAP candidate win.

Councilors punched, kicked each other; one even fainted

During the commotion, councilors allegedly kicked, slapped, punched, and pulled each other by their clothes. According to The Indian Express, BJP leader Amit Nagpal was seen carrying a sharp glass object before being gheraoed by AAP leaders. An AAP councilor was reported to have collapsed, having apparently fainted during the commotion. Videos also showed the councilors climbing on tables and shouting at each other.

BJP councilors made fatal attack on me: Oberoi

Detailing the incident in a Twitter post, mayor Oberoi tweeted, "At the time of declaration of results of the Standing Committee, BJP councilors made a fatal attack on me. I don't know what would have happened if the women civil defense employees had not rescued me." She further requested an urgent appointment with the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the alleged attack by BJP councilors.

Video shows councilors throwing punches at each other

#WATCH | Delhi: Clashes continue at Delhi Civic Centre as AAP and BJP Councillors rain blows on each other over the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee. pic.twitter.com/qcw55yzRrQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

7 candidates fighting for 6-member Standing Committee posts

Seven candidates are reportedly contesting for six seats on the MCD Standing Committee. Aamil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal, and Sarika Chaudhary were nominated by the AAP, while the BJP has nominated Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Pankaj Luthra. Independent councilor Gajender Singh Daral, who recently joined the saffron party, is also a candidate.

Next election for Standing Committee moved to Monday

Following the uproar on Friday, Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House and announced that the election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee would be held again at 11 am on Monday (February 27). The House has witnessed commotion for three consecutive days since Wednesday, according to reports.