Chilliest since 2013: Delhi records coldest January in a decade

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 01, 2023, 11:45 am 3 min read

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), clear skies and northwesterly winds resulted in Delhi recording its coldest January in nearly a decade. The weather office reported the national capital averaged a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.9 degrees under the normal for this time of the year. In January 2013, Delhi reported a lower average minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi recorded a bitter cold wave between January 5 and 9 this year, which was also the second-lengthiest for the month in the past ten years.

The recent downpour in the national capital marked its first rainfall of the season for Delhiites, which has caused a drop in mercury.

Unlike past years, Delhi ended January this year with clean air!

Two western disturbances triggered cold wave in Delhi: IMD researcher

IMD researcher Kuldeep Srivastava revealed that the cold weather in Delhi might be down to the two strong western disturbances that impacted the Himalayas. "In the first spell, where five 'cold wave' days were recorded between January 5 and 9, we had cloudy skies and upper-level fog, while cold northwesterly winds were blowing from the Himalayas," Srivastava was quoted by HindustanTimes as saying.

Delhi witnessed eight cold wave days this year: IMD

As per the weather department, the national capital reported a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was one degree over normal for this time of the year. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius - two degrees under normal. According to a Met department report, the national capital witnessed eight cold wave days in January this year.

What is a cold wave according to IMD?

According to the country's weather department, a cold wave is announced when a region's minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius or below the normal mark or when the temperature falls to 4 degrees Celsius or under.

Delhi's average AQI rating was 311 in January!

Regarding pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi reported an average Air Quality Index (AQI) rating of 311 under the "very poor" category. This meant the nation's capital was more polluted than it was in January 2022, when Delhi averaged a monthly AQI of 279. However, the AQI levels only dropped to the "severe" category for three days.

Delhi to be windy on Wednesday

According to the weather forecast for Wednesday, strong winds with speeds of up to 25-30 kmph are set to persist in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhiites will witness clear skies during day time. Furthermore, the minimum and maximum are set to drift between 10 and 20 degrees, respectively. On Tuesday, the city recorded wind speeds of 30 kmph.