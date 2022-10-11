India

Rains continue to lash Delhi, Karnataka; 11 dead in UP

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 11, 2022, 02:38 pm 2 min read

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to settle at 24 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday

Nonstop rains over the last few days have thrown life out of gear in many regions of the country. Heavy downpours were reported from parts of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. At least 11 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and other areas of Karnataka.

Delhi Mercury drops by 10 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Meanwhile, with an average air quality index (AQI) of 44 on Monday, Delhi witnessed the cleanest air in two years owing to the continuous drizzle over the last three days. The maximum temperature also settled 10 notches below the normal at 23.6 degrees Celsius. However, parts of Delhi-NCR saw traffic woes and waterlogging as the IMD forecasted cloudy skies and sporadic rains for Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh 8.43 lakh affected due to floods in UP

Rain-induced floods have reportedly affected 8.43 lakh people in 900 villages of 17 districts in UP. Crops were destroyed as fields stood inundated in Mathura and Balrampur districts. Some farmers approached the district magistrate to request compensation, saying that the administration hadn't carried out any survey to assess the loss. All schools and colleges in Lucknow were ordered to be shut down on Tuesday.

Twitter Post No action by administration on crop loss: UP farmer

UP | Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in agricultural fields in parts of Mathura



"100% of our crops are destroyed, we've come to DM's office to ask for compensation," says a local farmer



"No survey happened,administration hasn't taken action,says another farmer pic.twitter.com/U4fGg8UsaX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2022

UP deaths Lightning strikes kill seven in Jhansi

As per a report by the UP relief commissioner's office, lightning strikes killed seven people in Jhansi on Monday afternoon. Among these were three people, aged between 15 and 28 years, who hailed from Itail village. Meanwhile, two were washed away by flood waters in Balrampur. Another person died due to a wall collapse triggered by incessant showers in Amethi.

Karnataka Cyclonic formation over north TN causing rainfall in Karnataka

The IMD also warned of heavy rainfall over most of the areas of Karnataka for the next five days. A yellow alert was issued for the coastal, north, and south interior regions of the state for Tuesday and Wednesday. The showers were attributed to a cyclonic formation over north Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas extending up to 1.5 kilometers above the mean sea level.

Information Schools, colleges shut in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains also forced authorities to shut schools and colleges in Tirupathur of Tamil Nadu for Tuesday. Several areas have been flooded across the state, while more heavy rainfall is predicted for Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, and Salem districts.