Odisha orders evacuation from low-lying areas as rain batters state

As many as 17 areas in the state received more than 200 mm rainfall each in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday

With heavy rain pounding the state of Odisha for the last 36 hours leading to a rise in the water levels in most rivers, the state government on Tuesday asked all the district collectors to evacuate people from low-lying areas, the officials said. Three persons were killed in incidents related to the downpour, officials added.

Seventeen areas in Odisha received over 200 mm rainfall each

As many as 17 areas in the state received more than 200 mm rainfall each in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Center said. While two locations received more than 300 mm of rain - Talcher (394 mm) and Birmaharajpur (372 mm) 15 other stations received a downpour of 200-300 mm.

Collectors were asked to ensure prompt evacuation of vulnerable population

Fearing that more low-lying areas might get inundated, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked the collectors to ensure prompt evacuation of the vulnerable population. "In case water enters villages and habitations, there is a need to evacuate people from such areas and provide them with cooked or dry food and other basic necessities as per the relief code," Jena told collectors.

Odisha had evacuated 3,819 people till Monday evening

Jena said that any damage to communication should be restored at the earliest. The state government, which had by Monday evening evacuated 3,819 people, issued the fresh instruction as rains continued throughout the night.

Water from nullahs, ponds, fields may ingress into low-lying areas

Baitarani River was flowing at 17.84 m against a danger level of 17.83 m, Vansadhara was gushing at 53.92 m against a danger level of 54.6 m, and Jalaka was flowing at 6.22 m against 5.5 m danger mark, officials said. Field officials have informed the government that nullahs, ponds, and agricultural fields are filled with water which may ingress into low-lying areas.

Deep depression is likely to move across north Chhattisgarh, MP

The deep depression over north interior Odisha moved in the west-northwest direction and now laid 50 km from Jharsuguda. It is likely to move across north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a depression, the weatherman said.

IMD issued a yellow warning for 14 districts in Odisha

The IMD forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places in the state till 8:30 am on Wednesday. It issued a yellow warning for Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, and Keonjhar districts. Wind speeds are likely to reach 40-50 kmph gushing up to 60 kmph along the Odisha-West Bengal coast, it said.