India

Noida: Supertech twin towers demolition today, thousands evacuated before blasts

Noida: Supertech twin towers demolition today, thousands evacuated before blasts

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 28, 2022, 10:20 am 1 min read

The two towers stand at about 103 meters, making them taller than the Qutub Minar.

In a first such exercise in India, Noida's infamous Supertech twin towers are all set to become piles of rubble after a demolition exercise scheduled for 2:30 pm on Sunday. In the much-anticipated demolition, 3,700 kg of explosives will bring down these Noida towers within seconds. The local authorities are currently engaged in evacuating residents from nearby areas. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

On February 7, 2022, a Supreme Court bench of SC justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant ordered Supertech and Edifice Engineering to enforce the top court's August 31, 2021, order to demolish the society's Apex and Ceyane towers, which were built of the building bylaws.

It had also ordered that home buyers be repaid their entire deposit plus 12% interest from time of purchase.

Demolition Towers to be brought down with 'waterfall' method

The two towers- Apex with 32 stories and Ceyane with 29 stories- stand at about 103 meters, making them taller than the Qutub Minar. The demolition company working with Noida authorities, Edifice Engineering, will be bringing down the towers through a 'waterfall' method. At 2:30 pm, explosives inserted in 7,000 holes will bring the towers straight down in merely nine seconds.