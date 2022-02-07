Business

Supertech twin towers' demolition to begin in 2 weeks: SC

Supertech twin towers' demolition to begin in 2 weeks: SC

Written by Sagar Feb 07, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Mumbai-based firm Edifice Engineering is set to bring down the Noida twin towers.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the demolition of Supertech's 40-storied twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh will begin in two weeks. In an order issued last month, the top court had approved the proposal from a demolition agency finalized by the Noida Authority. Mumbai-based firm Edifice Engineering is now set to bring down the infamous twin towers.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SC order comes as most formalities regarding the demolition at Supertech's Emerald Court Society have been completed.

On August 31, 2021, the apex court had ruled the construction was illegal and the buildings should be razed within three months from that date.

However, the exercise has been marred by delays even as investors allege they are yet to receive refunds for their bookings.

Details Noida Authority CEO to hold meeting

In Monday's order, the Supreme Court directed the Noida Authority to convene a meeting of all concerned parties within three days to finalize a schedule for demolition. "The CEO Noida shall take all necessary steps for observing directions of this court, work of demolition shall commence no later than two weeks from this order," a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.

Order SC says refunds to be issued by February-end

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has been pulling up Supertech for failing to issue refunds to the investors who had booked flats in the twin tower project. It has given the company a fresh deadline of February 28. Those who had bought properties at the Supertech project are eligible to receive full refund along with 12% interest computed from the date of booking.

History A brief history of Supertech twin towers

Supertech's woes began after residents of the Emerald Court housing project approached court, claiming the twin towers were being constructed in violation of legal norms. In 2014, the Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh had ordered the demolition of the towers. The Supreme Court last year upheld that verdict, turning down a plea by the real estate company.