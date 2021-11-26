UP: 4 members of Dalit family killed; girl allegedly raped

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 04:01 pm

A gruesome case of gang-rape and murder has been reported in UP's Prayagraj.

Four members of a family were found murdered at their home in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. They belonged to a Scheduled Caste. Those killed included a 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, and their two children - a 16-year-old girl and a boy. Relatives of the family allegedly the girl might have been raped before her death. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh which neighbors national capital Delhi has one of the worst crime rates in India. In 2020, it recorded 3,779 cases of murder - the most for any state - according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The state also reported the second highest number of rapes at 2,769 the same year.

Details

Bodies found in decomposing state

The bodies were found on Thursday morning in a decomposing state. Police said the family had been killed around two days before. Three bodies were found lying on cots in the courtyard while the girl's body was discovered on the bed in a room. A blood-stained axe suspected to have been used by assailants was also recovered from the spot.

Allegations

Kin accuse 'upper caste' family

The kin have accused a neighboring, "upper caste" family of involvement in the crime. They said the victims and that family had been engaged in a land dispute since 2019. They had even filed two police cases against the accused during the said period. Local police, however, took no action and insisted on a compromise, they added.

Quote

Family was beaten up in September: Relative

"On September 21, the family was beaten up but an FIR was filed only after a week, and then a counter FIR was filed against the aggrieved family too, though they were the ones who got beaten up," a family member told reporters.

Police

FIR filed against 11 people

"Primary investigation suggests that they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and all angles are under investigation," said SSP Sarvashreshtha Tripathi. Reportedly, 17 people have been called in for questioning. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against 11 people under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Information

Priyanka Gandhi to meet family today

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday arrived in Prayagraj to meet the family members of those killed. Vadra is the party's in-charge for the state. Notably, UP is set to go to polls in February-March 2022.