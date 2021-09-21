All aspects related to Mahant Giri's death being probed: Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said the case will be solved soon

All aspects related to the death of top seer Mahant Narendra Giri are being probed and the guilty will be punished, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday. The influential Hindu seer was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad. He was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organization of sadhus in India.

Evidence

The case will be solved soon: Adityanath

The police under ADG (Allahabad zone) and commissioner, Allahabad are working as a team, the chief minister said, who rushed to Allahabad to pay respects to the seer. Asserting that evidence has been collected in connection with the seer's death, Adityanath said the case will be solved soon. Every single aspect in connection will be exposed and the guilty will be punished, he added.

Last respects

A five-member team will conduct post-mortem on Wednesday

According to the wishes of the seer's followers, the body will be kept for darshan (public viewing) on Tuesday so that people can pay their last respects, Adityanath said, adding that a five-member team will conduct a post-mortem examination on Wednesday. After that, he will be laid to rest in samadhi as per religious rites and beliefs, the chief minister said.

Details

Seer's body was found hanging from ceiling on Monday: Police

According to the police, the seer's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples on Monday. A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples, the police said.

Information

Giri's door was locked from the inside

Reports said that Giri had been found hanging by a nylon rope and a suicide note has been recovered. Sources say that Giri's door was locked from the inside and it had to be broken.