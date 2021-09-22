Adityanath warns against harassing women, anti-India activities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that if someone plays with the dignity of women, he will meet the same fate as that of Duryodhan and Dushashan in Mahabharata

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that if someone plays with the dignity of women, he will meet the same fate as that of Duryodhan and Dushashan in Mahabharata and asserted that strict action will be taken against those involved in supporting anti-India activities. He also described the Samajwadi Party (SP) as "anti-women, anti-Dalit, anti-backward, anti-Hindu and anti-children."

Details

Here is what Adityanath said

Speaking at a function in Sambhal District of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "Earlier, our sisters and daughters were not able to go to schools as goons could play with their dignity." "But if someone plays with the dignity of our sisters and daughters today, he will meet the same fate as that of Duryodhan and Dushashan," he added.

Information

He inaugurated 62 schemes worth Rs. 275cr

Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation of 62 schemes worth Rs. 275 crore, and handed over certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes. He is on a two-day tour on September 21 and September 22 across seven Uttar Pradesh districts to announce various schemes.

Further details

Some SP leaders are shamelessly supporting the Taliban: Adityanath

Adityanath said, "Sambhal district has a historic past, but it's sad that there are people in Sambhal who are extending support to the Taliban. Samajwadi Party is anti-women, anti-Dalit, anti-backward, anti-Hindu, and anti-children." "Everyone knows about the atrocities unleashed by the Taliban, but some SP leaders are shamelessly supporting them. Strict action will be taken against those involved in supporting anti-India activities," he said.

Further details

We closed down slaughter houses to keep cows safe: Adityanath

Adityanath also said that before 2017, cows were not safe in the state. "Bullock carts and buffalo carts used to disappear. But we closed down the slaughter houses and the business of the SP and the Congress came to an end," he added. Adityanath asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always remained devoted to the nation.

Violence

There will be no riots in Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

The chief minister said, "There are some people who do not hesitate in giving shelter to anti-India forces." "Till the time there is the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi you should be assured that nobody will be able to do any harm and there will be no riots in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Development

Development had never been agenda of SP, BSP: Adityanath

He targeted SP and BSP regarding development in the state during their regime. The Times of India quoted Adityanath as saying, "Development had never been the agenda of SP and BSP. During the SP regime, there was a competition of grabbing benefits of government schemes by the people associated with the party. During the BSP regime, development issues were lost in the elephant's stomach."

Quote

Our slogan is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Adityanath

As per The Times of India report, he said that the BJP-led Central government and the state government are working for the betterment of people without discriminating on the basis of caste, community, region, and language. "Our slogan is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he added.