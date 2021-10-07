Supreme Court: CJI-led bench to hear Lakhimpur Kheri matter today

A three-judge bench of CJI NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, will hear the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

The Supreme Court will hear a matter pertaining to the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday. The apex court had on Wednesday taken suo motu cognizance of the violence, which led to the deaths of eight people, including four farmers. Reportedly, the court took note of reports in the media along with a letter written to it on the incident.

Details

What do we know about today's hearing?

According to the SC's supplementary cause list, the matter has been registered as "In Re violence in Lakhimpur Kheri leading to loss of life." The case has been registered "by court's motion" in the category "Latter Petition and PIL Matters." A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, will hear the matter on Thursday.

Information

SC took suo motu cognizance after being nudged by lawyers

Earlier on Wednesday, noted advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal had urged the SC to take suo motu cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. He pointed out that the SC used to take such action to "hear the voice of the voiceless." On Tuesday, two lawyers from UP—Shivkumar Tripathi and CS Panda—wrote a letter to the SC, requesting a probe by a high-level committee.

Incident

Involvement of minister's son sparked row

Four farmers, two BJP workers, a journalist, and a driver are reported to have been killed in the Lakhimpur incident and the ensuing clash. The farmers allege that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish purposely mowed down a group of protesting farmers, killing four of them. However, Mishra claimed that Ashish was not present in the vehicles that rammed into the crowd.

Case

Minister's son booked; Opposition demands immediate arrest

Two days after the incident, the UP Police has registered an FIR against Ashish and others in connection with the incident. Reports said Mishra has been charged for murder, criminal conspiracy, rash driving, rioting, etc. Since the name of the Minister's son popped up, Opposition parties have been demanding Ashish's immediate arrest, along with the removal of Mishra from the Union Cabinet.