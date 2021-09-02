UP orders extensive cleanliness campaign after suspected dengue deaths

The Chief Minister pointed out that cases of dengue have been reported in many districts

In view of a rising number of dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities on Thursday to run a widespread cleanliness campaign and assign a nodal officer to every district for monitoring. According to an official spokesperson, at a meeting with officials, the Chief Minister pointed out that cases of dengue have been reported in many districts.

Disease

Number of malaria cases can also rise, Adityanath cautioned

Adityanath cautioned that the number of malaria cases can also rise. "Due to rains and waterlogging, there are chances of spread of diseases," Adityanath said. Highlighting the importance of cleanliness in this regard, he ordered a massive statewide campaign. "A nodal officer should be sent in every district to monitor the situation and the relief work due to floods," the Chief Minister said.

Death

Forty-one people, mostly children, died of suspected dengue in Firozabad

"The rural development, urban development, women and child development, as well as the health and medical education departments, will coordinate the cleanliness and health security measures," the Chief Minister further said. The state government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer of Firozabad, where 41 people, mostly children, died of suspected dengue and viral fever.

Cause

Forty-four people died in Firozabad since August 22: BJP MLA

Additional Director (Health) of the Agra division AK Singh and Firozabad Government Medical College Principal Sangeeta Aneja told reporters about these deaths of people, indicating dengue as the probable cause. On Tuesday, Firozabad's BJP MLA Manish Asija had claimed that 44 people had died of suspected dengue in the district since August 22.

History

Similar fatal outbreaks have plagued UP in the past

Meanwhile, several hundred have been hospitalized across six affected western UP districts: Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, and Firozabad. However, with high malnutrition levels among children and poor health infrastructure, UP has seen similar outbreaks before, too. Another "mysterious" outbreak in 2006 killed several children across UP. It was later found that the deaths were caused due to the consumption of cassia beans.