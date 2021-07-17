UP Congress chief accused of misbehaving with party's woman worker

Ajay Kumar Lallu is accused of misbehaving with Urusa Rana, Congress's women wing leader, during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Lucknow on Friday

Congress leader Urusa Rana, the daughter of poet Munnawar Rana, alleged on Friday that the Uttar Pradesh Congress President, Ajay Kumar Lallu, misbehaved with her during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's dharna at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Lucknow. "Before the dharna, when I went to greet Priyanka Gandhi, Lallu misbehaved with me and asked me to go away," Rana said.

'Lallu sought my help during CAA, NRC protest,' says Rana

Rana is the Vice-President of the central zone of the Congress's women wing. She said that when the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was going on, Lallu used to seek her help, adding that she was "hurt" by the treatment meted out to her on Friday.

There is no question of misbehaving with Urusa: Lallu

When asked, Lallu denied the allegations. "Urusa is a party office-bearer and there is no question of misbehaving with her. I myself introduced her to Priyanka Gandhi. The place from where Urusa said she was removed was earmarked only for Priyanka Gandhi," Lallu said.

Priyanka will be meeting party workers in Amethi, Raebareli today

Meanwhile, Priyanka met representatives of farmer organizations at the party office in Lucknow and attended a meeting with the executive members, office-bearers, district and city presidents of the Congress. On the second day of her visit to Uttar Pradesh, the Congress General Secretary will be meeting the party workers, former MPs, MLAs, Congress office-bearers of the districts, and frontal organization from Amethi and Raebareli.

Priyanka is on a three-day visit to UP

Priyanka Gandhi is on a three-day visit to UP to prepare for next year's assembly elections

Notably, Priyanka is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, for preparedness and brainstorming for the assembly elections next year. She faces an uphill task of reviving the party to a position of strength in the politically crucial state where the Congress was relegated to margins in the 2017 polls, swept by the BJP.