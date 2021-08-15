'Sorry state of affairs,' says CJI Ramana on Parliamentary debates

Chief Justice NV Ramana criticized the quality of lawmaking and Parliamentary debate in today's India.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday lamented the poor quality of lawmaking and Parliamentary debates in the country. The CJI was addressing judges and lawyers at an event to celebrate 75th Independence Day held at the Supreme Court lawns. He also urged lawyers to not only confine themselves to legal duties but also take part in public service.

Quote

'There is a lot of ambiguity in laws'

"Now, it is a sorry state of affairs. There is a lot of ambiguity in the laws. We don't know for what purpose they are made. They are causing a lot of litigation and inconvenience to the people and courts," CJI Ramana said today.

Statement

Parliament was once full of lawyers: CJI

The CJI also compared the current situation with earlier times when, he said, both the Parliament Houses were "full of lawyers." "If we look at our freedom fighters, many of them were also in the legal fraternity. The first members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were filled with lawyers' community," he was quoted as saying.

Appeal

'Parliamentary debates were very constructive earlier'

"Debates back then in the Houses were very constructive. I saw the debates over financial bills and very constructive points were made. Laws were discussed and deliberated. One had a clear picture of the legislative part of the law," CJI Ramana said. "I want to say to lawyers - Do not confine yourselves to legal service. Do public service also. Contribute your knowledge."

Quote

He cited the example of Gandhi and Nehru

The CJI cited the example of Independence struggle leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "They sacrificed not only their professions but also their families and property for the struggle," he noted.

Parliament

Parliament's Monsoon Session was marred by protests

The CJI's comments have come after the Monsoon Session of the Parliament ended following weeks of disruptions caused by Opposition protests. Several key bills were passed in the Houses in a matter of minutes without any proper debates. The Indian government blamed Opposition parties for the non-functioning of the Parliament, while the latter said it was due to the Centre's reluctance to discuss issues.